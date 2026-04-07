 Downtown Lafayette kicks off the spring season with a full weekend of live music and community events

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Downtown Lafayette is kicking off spring with a full weekend of events featuring live music, art, wellness and community gatherings.

Organizers designed the weekend to bring people together and showcase the energy of the city, offering something for everyone to enjoy.

Paige Miller, events manager for Downtown Lafayette, said the weekend includes a special edition of Bach Lunch called Bach Brunch on Sunday, April 12.

"We'll have a high school band playing on stage. They're called Certified Blues, and it's just another way to enjoy free music programming in downtown. We'll have food vendors and a bunch of fun stuff out here," Miller said.

Bach Brunch is just one part of a busy weekend downtown. The bigger goal is to get people out, connected and enjoying the heart of Lafayette, Miller said.

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