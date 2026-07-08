Downtown Lafayette business granted conditional use permit amid concerns

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Downtown Lafayette cigar lounge Ashes II Ashes was granted a conditional use permit on Tuesday despite some voicing concerns about the business.

"All this has done is create a lot of conflict and confusion when this could have been done the right way, at the right time--eight months ago," said Kevin Blanchard, the CEO for Downtown Development Authority. “The city gave them a permit to operate a bar downtown without actually having a permit to operate a bar downtown."

Blanchard says a conditional use permit is necessary for every business to have before opening.

"The phrase 'good fences make good neighbors' is absolutely true downtown, because ultimately, everybody needs to be able to enjoy the investment that they've made downtown--and no one wants to be a bad neighbor."

In a letter to city council, Blanchard detailed eight months of reports that outlined noise complaints and smoke from the business wafting upstairs and to nearby businesses.

“The best prediction of the future is what's been happening for the last eight months. It's always these after midnight sort of difficult situations that just cause a lot of long-term frustration in any neighborhood," said Blanchard.

The owners of Ashes II Ashes were present at Tuesday's Lafayette City Council meeting when the conditional use permit was granted.

KATC asked to speak with them. However, they declined to comment.

