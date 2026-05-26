Downtown Lafayette brings Bach Lunch back Friday

LAFAYETTE, La. — Downtown Lafayette Unlimited invites the community to Parc Sans Souci on Friday, May 29 for another installment of Bach Lunch.

This month’s concert will feature Grace Novosad, bringing lively music and high energy to the downtown park from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy lunch picnic-style while taking in the atmosphere of Downtown Lafayette.

Food vendors Bayou Bao and Amis Grocery will begin serving starting at 11:00 a.m.

Free and open to the public.