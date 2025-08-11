Downtown Broussard intersection reopened to traffic

BROUSSARD, La. — The intersection of Main Street and Morgan Avenue in downtown Broussard is now open to traffic.

The work that was done at this intersection was part of the final phase in the city's Envision Broussard downtown redevelopment plan. That work included improved sidewalks, drainage and utilities, as well as a new, modern design for the intersection.

During the work, street access to businesses remained open, but now the intersection is back open to all traffic.

Sidewalk and infrastructure work will continue from the intersection on Main Street, west to Clara Street and east to Polk Street, and on Morgan Avenue, north to the railroad tracks and south to Madison Street. This final phase of the Envision Broussard plan is expected to be completed in early 2026.