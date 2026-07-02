DOTD signs major milestone for I-49 Lafayette Connector

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), signed the Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (DSEIS) for the I-49 Lafayette Connector on Wednesday, marking a milestone in one of Louisiana's most transformative transportation infrastructure projects, according to DOTD.

The I-49 Lafayette Connector will provide a critical link in the Interstate 49 corridor, improving regional and statewide connectivity while supporting freight movement, reducing congestion, and creating opportunities for future growth throughout Acadiana, according to DOTD.

"This is an important day for Lafayette and for Louisiana," said DOTD Secretary Glenn Ledet. "The signing of the Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement reflects years of thoughtful planning, collaboration, and public engagement. More importantly, it moves us closer to delivering a project that will strengthen our transportation network, improve safety, and support economic growth while respecting the communities it serves. Today's milestone demonstrates our commitment to building infrastructure that will benefit Louisiana for decades to come."

Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet said the milestone reflects a shared commitment to the region's future.

"The signing of the DSEIS is a major milestone for the I-49 Connector and brings Lafayette one step closer to delivering one of the most important infrastructure projects in our community’s history," Boulet said. "This achievement reflects years of planning and partnership, and we are now working closely with our state and federal partners to identify the funding needed to begin construction of the project’s first interchange. I am grateful to the Louisiana DOTD and Governor Jeff Landry for their continued leadership and support throughout this process. The I-49 Connector will improve mobility, reduce congestion, strengthen our economy, and better connect our community. Together, we will make this project a reality and build a stronger future for Lafayette."

The signing of the DSEIS signifies that the project is ready to move into the next phase of public engagement before final federal approval.

Next Steps

Summer 2026: Public hearing on the Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement.

Following the public hearing: DOTD and FHWA will review and respond to all public comments received.

Final step: Publication of the Record of Decision (ROD), which concludes the environmental review process and allows the project to advance toward implementation.

For more information regarding the Lafayette Connector, visit the website at www.lafayetteconnector.com.