Donate gently used beads to the Arc of Acadiana Mardi Gras Bead Drive

LAFAYETTE, La. — While the parade is rolling, we're all about catching those Mardi Gras beads, but what do you do with them after?

A good way to get rid of them is by donating to the Arc of Acadiana Mardi Gras Bead Drive. This drive collects gently used beads to be cleaned, sorted, banded and packaged by the adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities that Arc of Acadiana serves. This helps to keep beads out of landfills and gives them a second life.

"We've been doing this particular program for over 30 years," said Kayla Poullard, program manager for Arc of Acadiana Lafayette Day Program. "When those gently used beads are donated to us, it's giving our individuals an employment opportunity because they're going to sort, process, package and have the beads ready for our next season for Mardi Gras."

There are a few ways you can donate to the drive. After a parade, look for the big yellow donation bins and drop in any beads you don't want to hold onto. You can also drop them off anytime year-round. Parents may also see a letter come home from their child's school. Some schools partnered with Arc of Acadiana to collect beads for the drive as part of a community service project.

Any beads donated with help stock Arc of Acadiana Resale Stores for the next Mardi Gras season, or they will be used in throw bags or formal wear for Mardi Gras balls, directly supporting opportunities for those Arc serves.