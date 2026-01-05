Documentary screening, community conversation set

A free community conversation on women’s leadership, civic progress, and the 100-year fight for constitutional equality is set for later this month in Lafayette.

The event will screen "RATIFIED," an Independent Lens PBS documentary about the Equal Rights Amendment. It is set for January 16 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

If you want to reserve a seat, click here: https://www.simpletix.com/e/ratified-acadiana-s-premiere-documentary-s-tickets-249694

LoudMouth Entertainment plans this to be the first in a series of documentary screenings, a release states.

Organizers hope the event will bring the community together for an evening of storytelling, reflection, and conversation about women’s leadership and civic engagement in Acadiana.

RATIFIED was co-directed by award winning filmmaker Deborah Riley Draper, and is described as a powerful documentary that chronicles the century-long effort to pass the Equal Rights Amendment, weaving together the voices of women across generations, races, and political backgrounds who fought to move the ERA forward. The film highlights the triumphs, setbacks, and the enduring push for women’s equality that continues today, the release states.

“This is not a political event—this is a cultural, historical, and community conversation,” said Amber Carter, Founder of LoudMouth Entertainment. “Lafayette is home to extraordinary women leading businesses, organizations, and movements. Lafayette is ready to have the conversation that creates space for reflection, dialogue, and connection across our community.”

Sponsored by LFTFiber and Acadiana Center for the Arts, Lafayette’s screening comes at a pivotal moment, as the region experiences measurable growth in women-owned businesses, women in civic leadership, and women shaping the cultural and economic direction of Acadiana, the release states.

The event will include an opening reception and conclude with a community conversation with the film’s Director Deborah Riley Draper - inviting local leaders and attendees to explore what progress looks like for Lafayette in 2026 and beyond, the release states.