Do you use LCG's website? They want to hear what you think!

Lafayette, LA – Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) is developing a new, modernized website to make it easier for residents and businesses to find information, access services, and stay up to date with what’s happening in local government.

The new site will prioritize a mobile-first approach—an essential shift given more than 60% of current site traffic comes from mobile devices. In July 2025 alone, the site saw nearly 40,000 active users—87.5% of whom were new visitors—and generated more than 111,000 pageviews, highlighting the growing demand for streamlined, accessible online services. The redesign will also improve accessibility for people with disabilities, improve navigation, and introduce upgraded tools such as an integrated search bar, a simpler events and public meetings calendar, and clear page for LCG news and updates.

Residents are invited to share their thoughts by completing a brief survey at www.lafayettela.gov/websurvey.

“Lafayette deserves a digital experience built with our residents in mind,” said Chief Communications Officer Jamie Boudreaux. “Whether you’re looking for services, doing business, or just trying to stay informed, this new site should help you get what you need quickly and easily.”

The survey takes just a few minutes to complete and will remain open through noon on Friday, August 22.