Division Street shooting leaves one injured

LAFAYETTE, La. — A shooting on Division Street in Lafayette Sunday morning left one person in the hospital.

Lafayette Police Department was called to the 600 block around 2 a.m. Sunday, where they found one person with a gunshot wound. He was provided medical care on the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, according to LPD.

Lafayette detectives are investigating what happened. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477).