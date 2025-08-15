Discipline recommended for judge, The Advocate reports

A Louisiana Judiciary Commission is recommending 15th Judicial District Judge Royale Colbert of Lafayette be censured for two incidents of alleged misconduct, our media partners at The Advocate report.

One incident involved Colbert's interference in the city's last-minute attempt to stop a rap concert in 2021 at The District, a Johnston Street event center, after a shooting the previous weekend.

The other involved his interaction with a city police officer who stopped the judge in 2023 over an alleged traffic infraction. Colbert's behavior is described in court records as intimidating and disrespectful to the police officer.

The Supreme Court will make the final decision on any discipline.

