Disability disaster preparedness workshop set for August 2 in Lafayette

Lafayette, LA – Community members are invited to attend a Disability Disaster Preparedness Workshop on Saturday, August 2, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Robicheaux Recreation Center, located at 1919 Eraste Landry Road in Lafayette.

Emergency preparedness is vital for all residents, but for individuals with disabilities, it can involve unique challenges and considerations. This free, hands-on workshop is designed to help individuals with disabilities and their caregivers prepare for emergencies by offering practical guidance, local resources, and personalized support.

Through presentations, breakout sessions, and one-on-one assistance, participants will have the opportunity to:

Learn about disability-specific challenges in emergency situations

Explore local disaster resources available in Lafayette Parish

Begin creating a personal emergency preparedness plan

Assemble a starter emergency kit (supplies provided)

Get help registering for LafayetteNOW, LCG’s emergency notification system

LafayetteNOW delivers real-time alerts about severe weather, road closures, shelter information, and other critical updates. Attendees will receive in-person assistance during the workshop to sign up and customize their alert preferences.

Breakout groups will focus on sensory, ambulatory, cognitive/intellectual, and medically complex disabilities. Trained facilitators will work with each group to ensure information is relevant and useful.

Topics covered include:



Disaster Preparedness

Lafayette Parish Resources

Disability-Specific Challenges

Disaster Medical Operations

Personal Preparedness Plans

This event is made possible through collaboration with Families Helping Families of Acadiana, Lafayette Consolidated Government, Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Disability Access Solutions, Affiliated Blind of Louisiana, Helen Keller National Center, and Volunteer Louisiana.

Advance registration is requested online: www.surveymonkey.com/r/LCG2025 [surveymonkey.com]

Questions can be directed to Nicole Flores at nflores@fhfacadiana.org or Harlon Cowsar at hcowsar@lafayettela.gov.