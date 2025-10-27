Dine for the Diner is this week

LAFAYETTE, La. — This Thursday, October 30, Acadiana diners can enjoy a meal and make a difference at Dine for the Diner.

More than 30 local restaurants will pledge 10% of their entire day’s proceeds to St. Joseph Diner, a traditional soup kitchen serving over 5,200 meals weekly to neighbors facing hunger and homelessness.

Simply enjoy a meal at any participating restaurant—dine in or take out—and they’ll do the rest, automatically donating 10% of all sales that day to support the donor-funded St. Joseph Diner, organizers say.

Since 1983, St. Joseph Diner has been a place of welcome and compassion, offering over 225,000 nourishing meals annually at no cost to those in need. Dine for the Diner invites both restaurants and diners to share in a mission of generosity, ensuring that families, seniors, and individuals experiencing food insecurity are fed with dignity.

“Sharing a meal with our neighbor is at the heart of our culture in Acadiana,” said Ben Broussard, Chief of External Affairs for Catholic Charities of Acadiana. “Dining in or taking out this Thursday, October 30th is a work of mercy and an act of compassion for our neighbors who carry the heavy burdens of hunger and homelessness. By simply supporting a local participating restaurant in Dine for the Diner, you’re sharing in a simple yet powerful way to lift up those who suffer while enjoying some of the best food Acadiana has to offer.”

Here's the list of participating Dine for the Diner restaurants:

Antoni’s Italian Cafe — 1118-A Coolidge Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70503

BJ’s Pizza House — 2484 W Congress St, Lafayette, LA 70506

BJ’s Poorboys — 107 N Morgan Ave, Broussard, LA 70518

Black Café — 518 S Pierce St, Ste 100, Lafayette, LA 70501

Blanchard’s BBQ — 2023 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508

Central Pizza (Downtown) — 423 Jefferson St, Lafayette, LA 70501

Charley G’s — 3809 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Ste 120C, Lafayette, LA 70503

Chris’ PoBoys (Pinhook Rd) — 1930 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508

Chris’ PoBoys (Robley Dr) — 703 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA 70503

Deano’s Pizza (Bertrand Dr) — 305 Bertrand Dr, Lafayette, LA 70506

Deano’s Pizza (Kaliste Saloom / South) — 2312 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508

Dumpling Hour — 3535 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70503

Fat Pat’s (Breaux Bridge) — 1600 Rees St, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517

Fat Pat’s (Broussard) — 6925 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Broussard, LA 70518

Fat Pat’s (Carencro) — 3900 NE Evangeline Thruway, Carencro, LA 70520

Fat Pat’s (Verot School) — 626 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508

Fat Pat’s (Westmark) — 117 Westmark Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70506

Hub City Diner — 1412 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503

Johnson’s Boucanière — 1111 St. John St, Lafayette, LA 70501

Judice Inn — 3134 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503

LaPizzeria — 3809 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70503

Marcello’s Wine Market Cafe — 340 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Ste C, Lafayette, LA 70508

Market Eatz — 819 E Broussard Rd, Ste 101, Lafayette, LA 70508

Mercy Kitchen — 1312 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508

Olde Tyme Grocery — 218 W St Mary Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70506

Pete’s — 3903 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503

Priya’s Indian Food — 4807 Johnston St, Ste L, Lafayette, LA 70503

Rêve Coffee Roasters — 200A Jefferson St, Lafayette, LA 70501

Reve Coffee Lab — 1042 Camellia Blvd Unit 6, Lafayette, LA 70508

Sandras Health Food - 111 Rena Drive, Lafayette, LA 70503

Social Southern Table & Bar — 3901 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503

Sweet Envie — 4302 Moss Street, Lafayette, LA 70503

About St. Joseph Diner and Catholic Charities of Acadiana: St. Joseph Diner is a program of Catholic Charities of Acadiana, which operates 12 programs serving those experiencing homelessness, hunger, poverty, and situational crisis across Acadiana. Since 1973, Catholic Charities has responded to the Gospel call to carry out the corporal works of mercy: feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, offering hospitality to the homeless, caring for the sick, visiting the imprisoned, and burying the dead.