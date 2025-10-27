Dine for the Diner is this week

LAFAYETTE, La. — This Thursday, October 30, Acadiana diners can enjoy a meal and make a difference at Dine for the Diner.
More than 30 local restaurants will pledge 10% of their entire day’s proceeds to St. Joseph Diner, a traditional soup kitchen serving over 5,200 meals weekly to neighbors facing hunger and homelessness.
Simply enjoy a meal at any participating restaurant—dine in or take out—and they’ll do the rest, automatically donating 10% of all sales that day to support the donor-funded St. Joseph Diner, organizers say.
Since 1983, St. Joseph Diner has been a place of welcome and compassion, offering over 225,000 nourishing meals annually at no cost to those in need. Dine for the Diner invites both restaurants and diners to share in a mission of generosity, ensuring that families, seniors, and individuals experiencing food insecurity are fed with dignity.
“Sharing a meal with our neighbor is at the heart of our culture in Acadiana,” said Ben Broussard, Chief of External Affairs for Catholic Charities of Acadiana. “Dining in or taking out this Thursday, October 30th is a work of mercy and an act of compassion for our neighbors who carry the heavy burdens of hunger and homelessness. By simply supporting a local participating restaurant in Dine for the Diner, you’re sharing in a simple yet powerful way to lift up those who suffer while enjoying some of the best food Acadiana has to offer.”
Here's the list of participating Dine for the Diner restaurants:
Antoni’s Italian Cafe — 1118-A Coolidge Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70503
BJ’s Pizza House — 2484 W Congress St, Lafayette, LA 70506
BJ’s Poorboys — 107 N Morgan Ave, Broussard, LA 70518
Black Café — 518 S Pierce St, Ste 100, Lafayette, LA 70501
Blanchard’s BBQ — 2023 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508
Central Pizza (Downtown) — 423 Jefferson St, Lafayette, LA 70501
Charley G’s — 3809 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Ste 120C, Lafayette, LA 70503
Chris’ PoBoys (Pinhook Rd) — 1930 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508
Chris’ PoBoys (Robley Dr) — 703 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA 70503
Deano’s Pizza (Bertrand Dr) — 305 Bertrand Dr, Lafayette, LA 70506
Deano’s Pizza (Kaliste Saloom / South) — 2312 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508
Dumpling Hour — 3535 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70503
Fat Pat’s (Breaux Bridge) — 1600 Rees St, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517
Fat Pat’s (Broussard) — 6925 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Broussard, LA 70518
Fat Pat’s (Carencro) — 3900 NE Evangeline Thruway, Carencro, LA 70520
Fat Pat’s (Verot School) — 626 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508
Fat Pat’s (Westmark) — 117 Westmark Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70506
Hub City Diner — 1412 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503
Johnson’s Boucanière — 1111 St. John St, Lafayette, LA 70501
Judice Inn — 3134 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503
LaPizzeria — 3809 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70503
Marcello’s Wine Market Cafe — 340 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Ste C, Lafayette, LA 70508
Market Eatz — 819 E Broussard Rd, Ste 101, Lafayette, LA 70508
Mercy Kitchen — 1312 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508
Olde Tyme Grocery — 218 W St Mary Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70506
Pete’s — 3903 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503
Priya’s Indian Food — 4807 Johnston St, Ste L, Lafayette, LA 70503
Rêve Coffee Roasters — 200A Jefferson St, Lafayette, LA 70501
Reve Coffee Lab — 1042 Camellia Blvd Unit 6, Lafayette, LA 70508
Sandras Health Food - 111 Rena Drive, Lafayette, LA 70503
Social Southern Table & Bar — 3901 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503
Sweet Envie — 4302 Moss Street, Lafayette, LA 70503
About St. Joseph Diner and Catholic Charities of Acadiana: St. Joseph Diner is a program of Catholic Charities of Acadiana, which operates 12 programs serving those experiencing homelessness, hunger, poverty, and situational crisis across Acadiana. Since 1973, Catholic Charities has responded to the Gospel call to carry out the corporal works of mercy: feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, offering hospitality to the homeless, caring for the sick, visiting the imprisoned, and burying the dead.