Details of the funeral and procession for Sr. Cpl. Segus Jolivette

We've received the details for the services from the Lafayette Police Department.

Here's the statement:

The Lafayette Police Department would like to provide the community with some updated information on the funeral services for Sr. Cpl. Segus Jolivette.

Tonight's wake for Sr. Cpl. Jolivette will be a private event reserved only for his family and members of the Lafayette Police Department and Opelousas Police Department. We understand outside Law Enforcement agencies would like to show their respect and support, however, that should take place on Thursday, August 1, 2024. We ask that you please respect the family's wishes.

The Funeral Service will begin Thursday, August 1, 2024. The funeral location is at Our Saviors Church, 202 Our Savior Church Blvd, Opelousas, LA 70570. This service is open to the public and all Law Enforcement from around the nation.

The visitation opens at 10:00 a.m., with the service starting at 1:00 p.m. A large procession back to Lafayette, LA will follow. Upon the completion of the funeral procession, that will conclude the day's services. The gravesite where Sr. Cpl. Jolivette will be laid to rest, which will be a private ceremony, and reserved for immediate family and close friends only.

During the procession in Lafayette, LA, motorists can expect heavy traffic between the times of 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Citizens traveling on the roadways should seek alternate routes due to several city streets and highways being shut down.

The procession will enter the city limits of Lafayette on I-49, turning onto East Pont Des Mouton Road, proceeding southbound on Moss Street, westbound on West Willow Street, southbound on University Avenue, turning onto West Pinhook Road until it reaches its end past Kaliste Saloom Road. Intersections will be blocked off as the procession passes and re-opened shortly after. Please understand the situation and make have a secondary route planned if traveling during this time frame.

We would also like to thank the community for its overwhelming support during these difficult times.

Here's the map of the procession: