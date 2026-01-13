Details about the public works operations structure at LCG

The Boulet administration has announced a reorganization of the public works departments of Lafayette Consolidated Government.

There now is a Capital Improvements Department, which will be headed by Martin Poirrier, and a Traffic, Roads and Bridges Department, which will continue to be headed by Warren Abadie; the Drainage Department remains an independent department under Director Brian Smith.

There's also a new way for citizens to track ongoing projects - an online map.

A release from Mayor-President Monique Boulet states that the aim is to "reflect a deliberate shift toward clearer lines of responsibility, a more dedicated focus on drainage, and a more streamlined approach to development review and capital project delivery, ensuring projects are initiated, planned, and informed by the areas of expertise responsible for them."

The release explains that the reorganization "follows a strategic review process initiated in 2025 to evaluate LCG’s former Public Works structure and identify opportunities to provide a more concentrated focus on drainage, streamline development and project reviews through central points of coordination, and improve the way infrastructure projects are delivered to the community."

Here's what the MP says:

“This reorganization is about delivering better results for the people of Lafayette,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “When residents see road work, drainage improvements, or construction in their neighborhoods, they deserve projects that are well planned, clearly communicated, and delivered efficiently. These changes allow us to plan more intentionally, deliver projects more effectively, and make project information easier to access.”

Here are some more details from the release:

As Director of Capital Improvements, Poirrier will lead the centralized management of LCG’s capital projects, overseeing coordination, project controls, and execution across departments. The Capital Improvements Department is designed to establish consistent standards for scheduling, budgeting, reporting, and performance monitoring, providing a clearer accountability from project planning through construction.

Coinciding with this reorganization, LCG has officially launched its Capital Improvements Map, an interactive, publicly accessible tool highlighting 35 active construction projects currently underway across Lafayette Parish, representing more than $186 million in infrastructure investment.

"The map allows residents to view real-time project information including locations, timelines, and status updates, providing a clearer picture of where infrastructure investments are occurring and how they impact the community. This new tool reflects LCG’s commitment to transparency and proactive communication, making it easier for the public to track progress and understand the scope of ongoing work. The Capital Improvements Map does not include projects led by Lafayette Utilities System (LUS), LFT Fiber, or routine maintenance activities, and focuses specifically on major capital construction projects managed through the Capital Improvements Department," the release states.

The Capital Improvements Map is here: lafayettela.gov/constructionmap [arcgis.com].

Here's the bio information from the release about Poirrier:

Poirrier brings more than three decades of engineering and public service experience, including extensive tenure with Lafayette Consolidated Government and the Lafayette Utilities System. Most recently, he has served in multiple engineering leadership roles within LCG, including Project Engineer and Chief Civil Engineer with LUS, where he oversaw water and wastewater capital improvement programs and supervised multidisciplinary engineering teams. His career also includes prior service with LCG’s Public Works Department, where he managed roadway, bridge, drainage, and parks projects, as well as private-sector experience overseeing system-wide infrastructure operations and supervising large field and maintenance teams. A licensed Civil Engineer in the State of Louisiana, Poirrier’s background spans both project delivery and organizational leadership, positioning him to guide complex infrastructure investments while strengthening coordination across departments.

And, here's the bio information from the release about Abadie:

Abadie will continue to lead the Traffic, Roads and Bridges Department, with a renewed focus on long-range transportation planning, engineering analysis, and early-stage project development. Day-to-day capital project administration will transition to the Capital Improvements Department, allowing TRAB staff to focus on system-wide transportation priorities.

The Drainage Department remains an independent department under Director Brian Smith with centralized authority over drainage operations, flood-risk mitigation, and long-term stormwater planning. This structure eliminates overlapping responsibilities across departments, strengthens coordination with capital and transportation projects, and reinforces drainage and flood resilience as core governmental priorities.

This organization plan was adopted by the Lafayette City-Parish Council in December 2025, and officially took effect on January 5, 2026.