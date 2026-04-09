Designs for the Bertrand Drive Revitalization Project unveiled

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Consolidated Government took another step in the Bertrand Drive Revitalization Project Wednesday, unveiling the design for the improvements.

This shows what is being done to make the corridor more walk-able and bike-able, while also improving traffic flow and strengthening infrastructure, all in the name of better connecting the community.

During the unveiling Wednesday, Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet addressed what these designs are meant to convey to Lafayette residents.

"I want them to know their city is really thinking creatively and really leveraging what we have, investing in what we already have to make it better, to make it more accessible for our citizens and our taxpayers," Boulet said.

The designs are meant to help deliver more reliable utilities while reducing overhead clutter.

Under the project's current timeline, construction on the corridor should be completed in 2028.