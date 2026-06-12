Deputies arrest four, seize more than 7 pounds of fentanyl

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies seized more than seven pounds of fentanyl and arrested four people in an ongoing narcotics investigation.

The arrests followed a Thursday night traffic stop in Lafayette Parish.

Deputies stopped a car for a traffic violation in the 1100 block of University Avenue around 9 p.m. Thursday, and found drug paraphernalia and almost $55,000 inside. They arrested Jonathan Torres, 31, and Anthony Caro, 37, and booked them with distribution of drugs and possession of drug money.

A short time later, narcotics agents executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of University and seized 7.7 pounds of suspected fentanly and $5,000 cash. They booked two men arrested there, Joseph Robicheaux, 31 and Leon Boutte, 42, with distribution of drugs and possession of drug money.

This case remains under investigation, deputies say.