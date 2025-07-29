Delcambre man booked with multiple child sex abuse charges

Lafayette, LA- A Delcambre man is in custody for multiple sex crimes against a juvenile in Lafayette Parish.

Reni James Landry, 37, of Delcambre turned himself in on Monday after an investigation by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office resulted in warrants for Landry’s arrest.

Landry was booked with three counts first-degree rape, two counts Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Sexual Battery on a child under the age of 13, five counts of Sexual Battery and Oral Sexual Battery.

This investigation remains ongoing and there are no further details being released at this time, a spokesman for the Sheriff said.

Records at the jail show his bond is set at $1.75 million.