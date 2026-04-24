Day two of Festival International kicked off with opening ceremonies

LAFAYETTE, La. — Night two of Festival International celebrated this year's milestone as the event reaches its 40th anniversary.

Dozens of bands performed on stages set up all across downtown Lafayette, bringing energy and music to every corner. Tonight's opening ceremonies kicked things off with Mayor-President Monique Boulet officially welcoming festival goers and honoring festival organizers and volunteers.

If you're planning to head out to this year's Festival, you'll find plenty to explore fro live music and local art and crafts and, of course, a wide variety of food.

Speaking of food, one food vendor told KATC about all the excitement surrounding this year's Festival.

"It's great. Some of us, this has been our fifth and sixth year, personally, coming back. We enjoy every year coming to Festival, seeing a whole new culture, seeing large groups of people and everybody just enjoying our food and a staple of Lafayette," said Megan Prewitt with Poor Boy's Riverside Inn.

Festival wraps up Sunday.