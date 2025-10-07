DAC honors 2025 award recipients

The Lafayette Mayor-President’s Awareness Committee for Citizens with Disabilities (DAC) celebrated local champions of inclusion during its annual 2025 Awards Ceremony, held October 7 at the Heymann Performing Arts Center.

More than 100 community members from across Lafayette Parish gathered for breakfast and fellowship as this year’s honorees were recognized for their outstanding leadership, advocacy, and commitment to building a more inclusive community.

This year’s honorees are:



Non-Profit of the Year: Acadiana Native Plant Project

For its commitment to accessibility and inclusion through programs like the Supported Satellite Growers Program and outdoor accessibility improvements.

Business of the Year: The HUT

Recognized for inclusive hiring practices and a workplace culture that supports employees of all abilities while contributing to local organizations that promote accessibility.

Youth of the Year: Luna Bowles

A 12-year-old Girl Scout honored for installing an Augmentative and Alternative Communication Board at Moncus Park to make play spaces more inclusive.

Public Servant of the Year: Molly Guidry

Celebrated for her leadership in the Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana and her advocacy for greater awareness and inclusion.

Lynette Fontenot Community Achievement Award: Mary Hooks Baudoin

Honored for her work as host of This Ability Podcast and for connecting families with resources that empower the disability community.

Vickie Nettles Advocacy Award: Justina Plowden

Recognized for her leadership as Miss Wheelchair Louisiana 2024 and founder of We Matter, using her platform to champion accessibility and inclusion.

The DAC extends sincere appreciation to local sponsors and all those who made this morning’s celebration possible through their time, generosity, and continued support of the disability community.

The Lafayette Mayor-President’s Awareness Committee for Citizens with Disabilities promotes accessibility, inclusion, and equal opportunity throughout Lafayette Parish. For more information or to get involved, visit lafayettela.gov/dac [lafayettela.gov] or contact Harlon Cowsar, Disability Awareness Coordinator, at disability@lafayettela.gov or 337-291-8300.

