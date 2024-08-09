Cyclist in critical condition after crash early Friday

A bicyclist is in critical condition Friday after a crash on Gloria Switch Road.

Carencro Police say the cyclist was traveling west on the road, wearing dark clothing and without any lights on the bike. The bike was struck from behind by a truck that also was traveling west on Gloria Switch, police say.

The driver of the truck submitted to a breath test and was not impaired, police say.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The crash remains under investigation.

We asked if this was a student bicycling to school, and police tell us it was not.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has some tips for biking safely that you can read here.

In Louisiana, all bikes must have a front white light and a red rear light, both visible from 500 feet away.

