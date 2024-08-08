Current: HUD gives Himbola owners until August 19 to produce plan

Federal housing officials have ordered the nonprofit owner of a Lafayette housing complex to present plans to address unsafe conditions at the site and potentially relocate residents, The Current is reporting.

In an Aug. 5 letter, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development notified the leadership of the Agape Himbola Manor Inc., the owner of Himbola Manor Apartments, that the nonprofit is in violation of its Section 8 contract with the federal housing authority. The contract requires owners in the program to provide residents with “decent, safe and sanitary” living conditions, the newspaper reports.

The Current reports that HUD sent two letters to Agape Himbola Manor on Aug. 5, both prompted by a July 30 onsite visit resulting from years of residents’ complaints about deplorable living conditions at the Martin Luther King Drive apartment complex.

