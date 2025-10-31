Crowds of kids attend Lafayette Police Department's Trunk or Treat

LAFAYETTE, La. — A couple thousand kids showed up for Lafayette Police Department's Trunk or Treat at Cajunfield.

It was packed with ghouls, goblins, princesses and superheroes. A number of organizations participated, including us here at KATC. The fun-filled community event brought people from all over together for a safe and spooky night.

"So, this is an opportunity for us to interact with the community differently than we normally interact. Usually, we're going to a call, responding, it's us doing a police role. Out here, we have police officers dressed up in costumes. Obviously, we have police officers in uniforms. We want the kids to see us in a different way. It's just an opportunity for us to interact with everybody," said David Stanley, Senior Cpl. for Lafayette Police Department.

LPD told us the event grows each year, and this year was no different.