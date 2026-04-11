Crawfish Classic tennis tournament takes over Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Oakbourne Country Club's Crawfish Classic tennis tournament is taking over Lafayette, bringing together 1,000 tennis players from all over.

Paul Griffith, the tournament's previous director, said players come in, not only for the sport, but for the location.

"They come to see the culture, and I think that's why they keep coming back because it's such a good time," Griffith said. "A lot of tennis players, they don't come for the competition as much as they do for the celebration and the enjoyment of the tournament."

Those participating the tournament agree that it's all about passing a good time. Ashely Horaist and Lindsey Desormeaux are playing in the tournament under the team name Hits and Giggles.

"Together with our team, I feel like we're all moms, and so, our lives are really busy, and to have a weekend that we can just come together and play tennis for the weekend is a lot of fun for me," Horaist said.

"Same," Desormeaux agreed. "We've worked all since, what, last fall, and it's kind of a like a wrap up to the seasons, and we get to really enjoy one another.

According to organizers, this tournament brings in about half a million in revenue for the city, with matches happening on nine courts across Lafayette.