Crash on I-10 west at Gross Tete causes congestion

Authorities are responding to a crash involving multiple commercial motor vehicles on I-10 westbound, causing a road blockage and traffic detours.

Louisiana State Police said the crash occurred near mile marker 136, about a mile before the LA 3000 (Ramah) exit. According to DOTD, all lanes are blocked.

Troopers and the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are diverting westbound traffic at LA 415 to U.S. 190. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is also assisting at the Grosse Tete exit, rerouting drivers onto LA 77 and LA 76.

Officials are urging motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes while cleanup and investigation continue.