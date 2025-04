UPDATE - DOTD reports all lanes are now open on I-49 South before LA 98 (Gloria Switch Road).

Congestion is now minimal at this time.

I-49 South is closed before LA 98 (Gloria Switch Road) due to a crash, according to DOTD.

Congestion has reached LA 726 (Veterans Drive).

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

