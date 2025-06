Police and family members are searching for a teenager who ran away 11 days ago.

Kyleigh Marie Webb is 16 years old, with black hair and brown eyes. She's 5 feet 1 inch tall and about 110 pounds. She has a heart infinity tattoo on her right hand.

She's believed to be in the Lafayette-Duson area.

If you have any information about where she might be, or you have seen her, please call your local law enforcement or the Church Point Police Department at 337-684-5455

Here's a flyer with more pictures: