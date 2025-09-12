Cox Communications Hosts Community Recycling Event

Cox Communications is hosting a special E-recycling community event, inviting the Acadiana community to drop off unwanted small electronic items to recycle while taking part in a fun and impactful event to help the environment.

In exchange, participants who bring a small electronic item to recycle – such as old phones, tablets, or chargers (no TVs, please) – will receive two free meals per household from JB's Cruisin Cuisine Food Truck, and New Orleans Fried Chicken Festival tickets.

The event is set for Saturday, September 13 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Cox Solutions Store, 1906 Eraste Landry Road.

"The recycling event brings the community together in a unique way, offering attendees the chance to give and receive. Adding to this effort is Cox’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and community engagement. Through partnerships and events like this, Cox helps reduce e-waste and raise awareness about environmental responsibility," a release states.

