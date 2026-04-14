Council Chair: No ordinance on homelessness under consideration

Some media have reported that the Lafayette City Council is considering an ordinance about people experiencing homelessness - but they're not, the chair announced Tuesday.

"In response to recent media coverage and public discussion regarding a potential ordinance that could impact individuals experiencing homelessness in the City of Lafayette, Council Chair Kenneth P. Boudreaux, in his individual capacity as a member of the Lafayette City Council, wishes to provide clarification to the public," a statement reads.

"At this time, no ordinance has been formally submitted to the Office of the Clerk of the Council for placement on any upcoming City Council agenda concerning this matter. “While there has been public conversation and media reporting suggesting that an ordinance may be forthcoming, I want to be clear with our community: no such ordinance has been filed through the City Council’s official legislative process,” said Councilman Boudreaux. “Until an item is formally submitted to the Clerk of the Council, it is not before the Council for consideration.”

"Councilman Boudreaux emphasized that the legislative process of the Lafayette City Council is governed by established procedures designed to ensure transparency and full public awareness. “The public can remain confident that any proposed ordinance, whether related to homelessness or any other issue, must go through a formal submission and introduction process before it can finally be considered by the Council,” Boudreaux stated. “There are no shortcuts to that process.”

"He further underscored the critical role of the Council Office in administering these procedures in full compliance with applicable laws. “The Office of the Clerk of the Council plays an essential role in safeguarding transparency,” Boudreaux added. “All agenda items are properly noticed and published in strict accordance with local requirements, the Louisiana Open Meetings Law, and any other applicable provisions. This ensures that the public is informed in a timely and accessible manner.”

"Councilman Boudreaux reiterated his commitment to open government and thoughtful public discourse, particularly on issues affecting vulnerable populations. “Issues involving our unhoused neighbors deserve careful, deliberate consideration and meaningful community input,” he said. “I also recognize and deeply respect the strong emotions this issue evokes within our community, and I believe those perspectives are an essential part of the lawmaking process. Should any proposal come forward in the future, it will be handled in a transparent manner that allows for full public engagement and discussion.”

"Residents are encouraged to rely on official City Council agendas and notices issued through the Office of the Clerk of the Council as the authoritative source for information regarding items under consideration," the statement concludes.