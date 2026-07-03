CORRECTION: Honey Bee Farmer's Market is set for July 18

The Affiliated Blind of Louisiana Training Center will host the Honeybee Farmer’s Market Event from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on July 18.

This event will help promote the Training Center and its mission To Educate, To Support, To Mentor the visually impaired, blind and DeafBlind community.

"Many of our clients are inspired to better their community by striving for independent living, job search and giving back to the community," a release states.

Here are some of the vendors you can expect to see; additional vendors are being added:

· Cotton Mouth Foods ( Fresh local honey and pepper jelly)

· Mudbug Art Studio

· KK Sourdough and Sweets

· The Smokin Pit Food Truck

· Groomed Gent Co.

· Lost in Art Face and Body Paint

· Smiley Ice - Italian Ice

· Cre'Ole Lady Farm Fresh Eggs

· Crochet by Yvette Pourciau

· Peach Cobbler Factory

· Pure Paws Bakery

· Feral Creations

Parking is free, so is entry. The training center is located at 409 W St Mary Blvd in Lafayette.

Here's a flyer with more info: