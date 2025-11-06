Control box causes roof fire at Pedro's Restaurant

LAFAYETTE, La. — A passerby driving past Pedro's Restaurant on Ambassador Caffery Parkway noticed flames coming from the roof of the building and notified employees.

The restaurant was open and serving about 20 customers at the time employees were alerted of the fire. Everyone inside left the restaurant safely and called 911. According to Lafayette Fire Department, Lafayette firefighters responded just a few minutes later to find flames coming from a front section of the roof.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but it caused substantial damage to the area of the roof, and the inside of the restaurant was left with water and smoke damages, according to LFD.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Fire officials determined an electrical short in a control box on the roof that powered the neon lights on the building caused the fire, which ignited roofing material and wood structure.

The restaurant will be closed until repairs are made.