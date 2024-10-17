Construction worker accidentally shoots himself on LHS job site

A construction worker accidentally shot himself in the hand and leg while in his vehicle at the Lafayette High School construction site.

Lafayette Police say warrants have been requested for the man, accusing him of illegal discharge of a weapon and possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone.

Lafayette Parish School System officials say he was parked "in a secured area near the construction site that affords no access to the school" and add that "at no time were students in any danger."

"Without notifying the school, his employer, or law enforcement, a friend transported the worker to a local hospital where staff immediately alerted law enforcement," an LPSS release states. "The Lafayette High administration was not notified until after police arrived at the construction area."

"Lemoine halted operations at 2:15 p.m. to conduct a safety stand-down and has initiated a full investigation into the incident. The Lafayette Police Department is also investigating," the release states.