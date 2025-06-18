Construction to begin on Apollo Road

The City of Scott announces that construction will begin on Apollo Road on June 30, weather permitting.

The work will be on Apollo between its intersections with Cameron Street and Old Spanish Trail. The project will include full reconstruction, an extended turn lane and a new road overlay.

Apollo Road will be closed for thru traffic for the duration of the project. There will be detours in place, redirecting traffic to U.S. 90/Cameron Street - Jenkins Road - Old Spanish Trail.

Construction signage and flashing message signs will be installed seven days prior to the start of work and will remain until the project is completed.

The project is expected to take about three weeks, depending on weather conditions.

If you have questions, you can call City Hall at 337-233-1130.