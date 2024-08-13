Construction begins at OLOL Women's & Children's campus

LAFAYETTE, La. — Construction is underway at the Our Lady of Lourdes (OLOL) Women's & Children's campus.

According to Alexandra Stubbs, Director of Public Relations, the work being done is part of OLOL's Advancing Acadiana initiative, to enhance facilities and services for the region. Nearly $100 million is being invested at all of the hospital system's campuses through construction projects, technological advancements, and process improvements.

On Thursday, August 15, 2024, OLOL will establish a construction zone at the front of the building and consolidate one entrance to the hospital, Stubbs said.

Patients seeking emergency care will enter through the front entrance. Ambulance traffic will remain the same, officials report.