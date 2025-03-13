Constitutional amendment on juvenile offenders on the ballot

LAFAYETTE PARISH — At least four constitutional amendments are on the ballot this week, including Amendment 3, which will affect juvenile offenders.

Amendment 3 asks voters to decide which felony crimes, when committed by someone under 17, could be transferred for prosecution as an adult.

Louisiana's current constitution limits which crimes committed by juveniles can be tried as adults, like first or second-degree murder. But if the amendment passes, that list would be removed, giving the state more power to decide when juveniles can be tried as adults.

"It's going to remove constitutional protections for arrested children. What that will in effect do is build a path for more kids to be funneled into adult prisons."

Kristen Rome, Executive Director of the Louisiana Center for Children's Rights, is challenging the amendment proposal.

"We are not creating more communities at all by putting young people in adult jails and prisons but, we are creating more harm in our communities and making our communities less safe."

Rome believes the current constitution already addresses juvenile offenders, setting clear guidelines for prosecutors. She argues that removing those protections would give lawmakers more power than necessary.

"Part of the danger is putting an unchecked and increadible amount of power in thehands of legislators, We vote our district attorneys to decide how people should be prosecuted and what they should be prosecuted for.."

A lawsuit has been filed by Vote of the Experienced (VOTE) against Secretary of State Nancy Landry, challenging Amendments 1 and 3 as unconstitutional.

Supporters of amendment 3 argue it is only meant for certain felony crimes and will help make Louisiana communities safe. KATC emailed Senator Miley Cloud, who authored Amendment 3, but there was no response by the time of this broadcast.

We also contacted the Secretary of State's Office for a comment, a spokesperson said they don't comment on ongoing litigation.