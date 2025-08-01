Congressman sets two town halls

U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields (LA-06) has returned home for the August Recess to host his “6th District Listening Tour,” a series of visits and town hall meetings across the district designed to give constituents a direct opportunity to share their thoughts, concerns, and ideas.

Listening Tour Town Hall Meeting Details:

Tuesday, August 5th | 6:00 PM

Eunice City Hall

300 S. 2nd Street

Eunice, LA 70535

Wednesday, August 6th | 6:00 PM

Martin Luther King Recreation Center

Dorsey Park, 309 Cora Street

Lafayette, LA 70501