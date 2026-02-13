Congressman Fields to open Lafayette office, visit schools Friday

Congressman Cleo Fields will travel to Lafayette Parish on Friday for a series of events focused on expanding constituent services and engaging students through his Congress to the Classroom program.

The day will begin with the grand opening of Fields' Lafayette District Office, a new location dedicated to providing constituents in the region with direct access to federal assistance, casework services and community resources. The office reflects Fields' continued commitment to ensuring that constituents across Louisiana's 6th Congressional District receive accessible, responsive support close to home.

Following the office opening, Fields will visit Carencro High School and Paul Breaux Middle School as part of his ongoing Congress to the Classroom program. Through this initiative, he meets directly with students to discuss civic responsibility, the role of state and federal government, and staying informed, engaged and inspired to serve their communities.