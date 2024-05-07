Concerns raised in Youngsville over youth driving golf carts

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — With summer approaching, the Youngsville Police Department is receiving more reports of children driving golf carts in subdivisions. Police would like to remind the public that this is not only prohibited, but a major safety concern.

Officers will be out in force to stop any golf carts found to be operated by an unlicensed driver. There will be zero tolerance, Youngsville Police said.

Below are some of the highlights of Youngsville’s City Ordinance, which can also be read here to answer any other questions you may have regarding the ordinance or registration of golf carts.

Before golf carts or slow moving vehicles can be operated on the designated streets, roads, pathways, or highways within the jurisdiction of the city, the owner thereof must purchase and maintain liability insurance in at least the minimum amount required by the state for a licensed motor vehicle which said vehicles. Proof of insurance must be provided to the city at the time of application for a permit to operate vehicles.

The golf cart or slow moving vehicle owner and registrant must sign a release from liability for the city

Any person that drives or operates a golf cart or slow moving vehicle on the streets, roads, pathways, or designated highway paths within the city jurisdiction shall hold a valid driver's license issued by state DOTD, and said operator shall have this driver's license on their person at all times while driving or operating said vehicles.

Golf carts and slow moving vehicles must only be operated during daylight hours, between sunrise and sunset. Youngsville, Louisiana - Code of Ordinances

And, at no time are 4-wheelers or other unregistered ATVs allowed on public roads. These types of vehicles will be towed on site and the operator will be cited.