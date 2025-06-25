Community Revival set, to include free food, groceries, legal advice, health screenings

The Community Revival will be held Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Enterprise Business Center of Louisiana, 3419 NW Evangeline Thwy, Carencro.

The Revival will feature:

A Free Grocery Give Away to the public

Free Hot Food for the public

Free Health Screenings

Free Legal Assistance in Estate Planning, Family Law, Personal Injury, Criminal Law and other areas of law

Free Notary Services

Free Live Gospel Music

Interdenominational Religious Fellowship

Free Rides, Games and Entertainment for Children

The Revival will also include an interdenominational church service on Sunday, June 29, 2025, 10:00 a.m., at Imani Temple #49, 201 E. Willow St., Lafayette, La. 70501

The sponsors of the Revival include, but are not limited to: Ochsner Emergency Preparedness, The Society of Knowledge, Inc., The Honorable Gerald Boudreaux, La. State Senator Dist. 24, The Enterprise Business Center of Louisiana, Imani Temple #49, United HealthCare Community Plan, Your Legacy Building Advocate (powered by K. Deane Law, L.L.C.), King Milton Law Group, L.L.C., Thomas A. Alonzo Trial Attorney, Community HealthWays State of Louisiana Office of Public Health, Deane Construction L.L.C., and Ageless HealthCare.

Here are some flyers with more information:

For more information please visit http://www.godisalmighty.org