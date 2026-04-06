Community Resource Fair set for Tuesday

A Community Resource Fair is set for Tuesday, April 7 at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center on Cora Street.

The fair will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Organizers say the event will feature health screenings and direct access to local organizations, helping residents connect with services they may not know are available. Offerings include employment and workforce support, housing services, financial literacy, child and family services, mental health resources, and more.

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s (LCG) Community Development Department is hosting the event: Live Well Lafayette: Community Resource Fair. Held in recognition of National Community Development Week, this free public event will bring together more than 40 vendors and community partners, offering a wide range of resources for residents across Lafayette Parish and surrounding areas.