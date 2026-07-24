Community invited to Ember's birthday bash

Broussard's four-legged firehouse favorite is getting ready for a big birthday bash.

Ember, the Broussard Fire Department's dalmatian and emotional support dog, turns seven this weekend.

The community is invited to celebrate — with a city-wide water war planned, too.

"She's just a great dog," said Angela Ragusa, Lafayette Fire Department, Community Outreach Coordinator. "She's very kid-friendly. You can pet her when you see her, you know, she's always happy to be out in the community, and she's just a great addition to our department. We love having her. Home Depot is gonna be out there with a craft for the kids to do. There's gonna be face painting and it's gonna be waterproof, of course, because we're gonna have the water gun war at the end."

The free event is this Saturday, with activities at Arceneaux Park starting at 10 a.m., Ember's birthday celebration with cake and treats at noon, followed by the water wars just before 1 pm.

Bring a water gun, a towel — and help Ember celebrate.