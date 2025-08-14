Community input helps shape Lafayette's music strategy

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) is taking a step forward in supporting Lafayette’s music community, building on the foundation laid through the 2024 Lafayette Music Census. The census, made possible through the initial investment and partnership of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) and the Lafayette Convention & Visitors Commission (LCVC), reflects a shared commitment to strengthening one of Lafayette’s most important cultural and economic assets.

Conducted from October 24 to November 13, 2024, this was the first significant, community-wide effort to gather precise data on the people, venues, and businesses that make up Lafayette’s music economy. Led by Sound Music Cities, a national music policy and research firm, the census collected 564 responses with help from dozens of community partners across Acadiana.

The results, now available via a public data dashboard, give a clear picture of what’s working well, where challenges exist, and what new opportunities might lie ahead. Key takeaways include:

Who makes up our music economy: 72% are music creators, 18% work in the music industry, and 10% are venues or presenters.

Economic impact: The music sector generates $13.2 million annually in reported income, with half of music-related spending remaining local.

Top needs for growth: Better audience outreach, more professional support services, and stronger youth engagement.

Using this data, Sound Music Cities collaborated with local stakeholders to develop the Lafayette Music Ecosystem Strategy & Action Plan, which outlines a phased approach to strengthening the music industry in Lafayette. Immediate next steps include:

Designating a City Music Liaison and forming an informal Music Advisory Committee to improve communication and collaboration.

Boosting audience development, including a central events calendar and two citywide music weeks each year.

Expanding youth programs to inspire and develop the next generation of music professionals and fans.

Opening a music industry hub for networking, mentorship, and professional development.

The project has also created a valuable new resource: a growing database of musicians, venues, industry contacts, and supporters who want to stay informed and connected to opportunities. Anyone can join the database at lafayettemusiccensus.com/join.

In the next phase, Lafayette will join the 2025 Sound Music Cities multi-city cohort, a network connecting local leaders with peers across the country to share best practices in building music-friendly cities. Other participating cities include Charlotte, NC; Baltimore, MD; Owensboro, KY; and Detroit, MI.

For more details, visit LafayetteMusicCensus.com or explore the interactive dashboard here.

