Community Conversations set for Lafayette neighborhoods

Residents of Oasis, Quiet Town, Resilience Rise, McComb‑Veazey, LaPlace, and Freetown Coteries are invited to join Courageous Community Conversations to share priorities on ReStore, construction & critical repair, Habitat’s next steps, and quality of life across our neighborhoods.

Hosted at the Rosa Parks Transportation Center (101 Jefferson St, Lafayette, LA 70501), the sessions bring neighbors, renters, homeowners, faith and nonprofit partners together for practical, table‑based dialogue.

Doors open at 5:15 PM; conversations begin at 5:30 PM.

Dates & Neighborhood Cohorts:

• Monday, October 13, 2025 — Oasis, Quiet Town, and Resilience Rise (5:30 PM)

• Tuesday, October 14, 2025 — McComb‑Veazey, LaPlace, and Freetown (5:30 PM)

What to Expect:



ReStore: shopping, donating, and outreach



Construction & Critical Repair: access, barriers, and priorities



Habitat Moving Forward: future programs and partnerships



Quality of Life: what’s working, what’s missing, and small wins



“We’re excited to listen deeply and co‑design next steps with neighbors,” said Melinda Taylor, Executive Director. “Your lived experience will shape our priorities for 2026 and beyond.”

RSVP & Accessibility:

RSVP call (337) 400-7224. Light refreshments will be provided. If you need language interpretation, childcare, or other accommodations, please let us know in advance.

A public summary of input will be shared after the events, including recommendations for a follow‑on “Courageous Moment” — a community‑led action informed by your feedback.

About Habitat for Humanity (Local Affiliate)

Habitat for Humanity partners with families to build and repair safe, affordable homes. The Lafayette affiliate works alongside volunteers, donors, and community partners to strengthen neighborhoods.

About Bleu Echelons Strategic Consulting

Bleu Echelons supports community‑centered planning, facilitation, and strategy. We help organizations design courageous conversations that turn into courageous action.