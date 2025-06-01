Community celebrates 25 years of Miles Perret Cancer Services in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, KATC - What began as a small act of service 25 years ago has grown into a lifeline for thousands of families in Acadiana. On Saturday, community members came together in Lafayette to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Miles Perret Cancer Services with a joyful birthday bash and a renewed sense of hope.

“To see that outflow of so many people that come out here to support … all the volunteers, all the survivors. Oh, it warms my heart. It just makes me feel good,” Kathy Gawthrope, a cancer survivor and volunteer said.

For Gawthrope, the celebration is deeply personal. Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and later with adenocarcinoma in 2012, she knows the road many patients travel.

“I know what other cancer patients have been through and what they are dealing with on a daily basis,” she said. “I feel like I can give back to them because I am a survivor.”

Founded in memory of Miles Perret, the organization has become a trusted resource hub for individuals and families affected by cancer, offering emotional support, medical supplies, and guidance at no cost. Over the past decade alone, the nonprofit has assisted more than 21,000 families across Acadiana all without government funding.

This year’s event also marked the kickoff of the Games of Acadiana, the largest annual fundraiser. The campaign runs from May 30 to June 14 and includes a 16-day virtual scavenger hunt across the region.

For attendees like Jimmie George of Loreauville, the celebration was more than just a party, it was a personal mission. His oldest and youngest daughters were diagnosed with breast cancer years ago. Now, they are cancer free.

“One of my purposes is that every time they have a walk for cancer, I try to make it,” George said. This year marked his third time attending the event.

From survivors to supporters, the birthday bash reflected a resilient community united by a shared fight and a shared hope.

To learn more about the Miles Perret Cancer Services and the Games of Acadiana, click below