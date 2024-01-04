Commercial truck destroys two homes after leaving roadway

On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 5:28 pm, the Scott Fire Department was dispatched to a major vehicle crash with entrapment in the 1200 block of S Fieldspan Road.

According to Fire Chief Chad Sonnier, arriving firefighters observed a commercial truck leave the roadway, go through a mobile home and come to a rest in the bedroom of a second home. Firefighters located the driver trapped inside the vehicle and were able to safely extricate the driver by forcing entry into the vehicle.

The mobile home was unoccupied at the time of the crash; however, a resident was in the bedroom of the second home, but was able to safely escape without injury.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, officials report. No firefighters were injured in the incident.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the cause of the crash, as maintained by Chief Sonnier.