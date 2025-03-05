Commercial Fisheries listening session for Atchafalaya Basin set for March 10

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will hold a Commercial Fisheries Listening Session at 6 pm on Monday, March 10, 2025.

Inland Fisheries biologists will present the last 15 years of freshwater commercial Trip Ticket data from the Atchafalaya Basin and discuss possible trends.

Following the presentation, the public will be invited to ask questions or express concerns about the freshwater commercial fishery in the Atchafalaya River Basin.

The session will be held in Room 2039 (The Cajun Room) of the LDWF office in Lafayette, located at 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette, LA.