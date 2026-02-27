Comeaux rec center renovations to begin

Construction will begin soon on a $750,000 renovation project at the Comeaux Recreation Center.

According to a release from LCG, the project will improve the building inside and out while extending the life of the facility for years to come. Crews will repair and reseal exterior walls, replace aging ceilings and light fixtures, repaint interior spaces, repair damaged sidewalks, refresh landscaping features, and add insulation to improve energy efficiency and durability.

Construction is anticipated to be completed by the end of the summer.

"Our recreation centers are important gathering places for families, youth and seniors across Lafayette," said interim PARC director Brian McGrath. "These improvements will ensure Comeaux Recreation Center continues serving the community with safe, welcoming and updated spaces for years to come."

To allow construction crews full access to complete the work safely and efficiently, all Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) instructor-led programming currently held at the Comeaux Recreation Center will temporarily relocate to the Girard Recreation Center (500 Girard Park Drive) beginning March 1.

Athletic programming, including basketball and volleyball games and practices, will continue to take place at the Comeaux Recreation Center (411 W. Bluebird Drive) during construction. In addition, the outdoor pickleball courts, dog park, and Beaullieu Park will remain open and available to the public throughout the renovation period, the release states.

Residents participating in instructor-led classes such as Mahjong, Karate, and Aerobics are encouraged to attend these programs at Girard Recreation Center while renovations are underway. Updated schedules and program information will be provided as the project progresses, the release states.