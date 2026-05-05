Comeaux High students get reality check on life after graduation at career fair

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Hundreds of Comeaux High School students in Lafayette Parish got a reality check on life after graduation at an event connecting them with employers, colleges, and career paths.

The event gave students hands-on experience and a closer look at their future options, including universities, community colleges, military branches, and industry partners.

Principal Erin Atkins said the experience was designed to show students how quickly life can add up financially.

"We even have a couple of spots in there where it truly is like the game of life where they spin a wheel to see what unexpected thing comes up. So it's kind of that reality check thing of life can be expensive. I need to try to plan for it, and then they come into this recruiting fair portion where we have, colleges, we have universities, community colleges, we have military, and we have some of our industry partners here. And so our students get to walk around and visit with recruiters from those organizations." Atkins said.

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