Cold weather pet safety tips

The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center is warning pet owners that proper shelter during cold weather isn't just a suggestion; it's the law.

KATC spoke with the animal shelter to learn more about the requirements.

"We always encourage people to bring their pets indoors, especially small animals like dogs and cats. It is a law that if they have to be outside, that they have to have a proper shelter. And so that's described as three sides, a roof and a floor. It has to be a solid floor, and they have to have dry bedding. And so that could be shavings, straw, it could be a blanket, but you have to keep in mind that it can't get wet."

The shelter also provides services for anyone who shows up with a pet at warming shelters.

Pet owners seeking assistance with providing proper shelter can contact the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center.