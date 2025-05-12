Coach James Simmons has died

James Simmons, who served more than 20 years as Athletic Director of Lafayette Parish Schools, has died.

Simmons, who also served as a track coach in Crowley and was inducted into the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame and the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Hall of Fame, died this past weekend.

“Coach James Simmons was more than a coach— he was a mentor, a guide, and a champion for every student he met. His legacy of compassion and commitment will I’ve on in the lives he touched," said LPSS Superintendent Francis Touchet, Jr.

According to a 2012 articleon the Ragin Cajuns Athletic Network website that was written when he was inducted into the state hall of fame, Simmons graduated from a high school in New Iberia and Southern University. He served in the U.S. Army, then coached in Baton Rouge, but he wanted to come home. He was hired as a track coach in Crowley, where he coached for more than a decade.

"You’ve got to be excited about what you’re doing. You’ve got to beat the bushes for kids. Saturdays and Sundays, I was always there if kids wanted to work out. When they see how excited you are, that makes it easy for the kids. It’s the little things you do, not the big ones," the article quotes him as saying.

After Crowley, he then moved over to Acadiana High, but applied for the parish athletic director position shortly after arriving - and got the job.

This is a developing story; we'll update it as we have more information.