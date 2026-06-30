City of Broussard, Acadian Ambulance reach agreement to establish regional emergency response headquarters

BROUSSARD, La. — The City of Broussard has reached an agreement with Acadian Ambulance to lease the former Broussard Fire Department Station #2 building at 501 E. Main Street to establish a regional emergency response headquarters. The five-year lease is effective July 1, 2026.

“As Broussard and the Highway 90 corridor, from north Lafayette to St. Martin and Iberia parishes, continue to grow together, the increased need for ambulance response in the event of an emergency situation is greater than ever,” said Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque. “This partnership continues our commitment to improving response times for emergencies that occur in Broussard. We share Acadian Ambulance’s strategic vision to set up a regional headquarters with its flag firmly planted in our great city.”

According to Acadian Ambulance, the average response time in Broussard is eight minutes 36 seconds, with an average of eight patients per day (Q4 2025). Response time is expected to improve in Broussard with the creation of this new regional ambulance hub.

“It’s a great location for us to continue shaping our partnership with the community,” said Acadian Ambulance President Justin Back. “We will have up to six ambulances on stand-by at this new center.”

This will be Acadian Ambulance’s second location in Broussard. The company’s original Broussard substation is on N. Eola Road.

Acadian Ambulance has 40 employees, with a $2.52 million payroll, living in Broussard